Tennessee and Loyola-Chicago will face off Saturday in the second round of the NCAA tournament for a chance to play next weekend in the Sweet 16.

The Volunteers are the 3-seed in the South Region and are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014, the last time they were in the tournament. Tennessee took care of business against Wright State in the first round, winning 73-47.

The Ramblers are the 11-seed, and thanks to a Donte Ingram last-second game-winning three-pointer to knock off Miami in the first round, they have become one of the tournament favorites. The MVC champions are not just a Cinderella story, they also have Sister Jean, the team's 98-year-old chaplain who stole the show during the first-round upset.

Loyola-Chicago is in the tournament fro the first time since 1985, when it reached the Sweet 16.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 17, 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game online on March Madness Live.