Loyola-Chicago beat Kansas State 78–62 on Saturday night to move on to the Final Four for the first time since 1963.

Loyola is the first No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four since VCU made it in 2011.

The celebration begins in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/FPHi72Lern — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 25, 2018

There was no late-game drama that had become typical of the Ramblers. Instead, it was Loyola from the start and Kansas State struggled to keep up.

The Ramblers took the lead early, hitting five of its first seven shots to take a 12–5 lead.

Loyola kept that pace, ending the first half with a 36–24 lead. The team remains undefeated (24–0) this season when leading at halftime.

Loyola opened the second half strong, and Richardson had a four-point play for the Ramblers to give the team 15-point lead.

Announcers said at the start of the second that the Wildcats would be without star Dean Wade as coach Bruce Weber kept him out in fear of his injury.

Kansas State mounted a comeback with a 10–0 run late in the second half. But Richardson hit a huge three to answer the Wildcats.

BIG BUCKET from Ben Richardson! 👌



Loyola Chicago stops a 10-0 run by the Wildcats with the SWISH! #MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/Ihc9d0Vh90 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2018

Richardson led the Ramblers with a career-high 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Ramblers’ last tournament appearance was 1985, where they were knocked out in the Sweet 16. Loyola last made the Final Four in 1963, going on to win it all.

The team's 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, has become a social media star during the Ramblers tourney run and was on hand, of course. She prayed with the team before the game. But Sister Jean didn't have the Ramblers making it past the Sweet 16. She said after Loyola's victory over Nevada that she didn't care her bracket was broken.

Loyola will face the winner of the Florida State-Michigan game in the Final Four next week.