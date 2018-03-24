Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella story run in this year's edition of March Madness is incredible, but what's the team's mascot, the Rambler?

The mascot goes back to when football was the biggest sport at Loyola, according to the school's website. In 1925, the football coach conducted a contest to name the team and the winner was the "Grandees," which was related to the Spanish origins of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

But in 1926, the Ramblers got their name that stuck for good. The football team traveled all over the country, "rambling" from place to place for its games.

In 1985, a mascot, "Bo Rambler," which was short for Hobo was introduced, according to the school. Bo stuck around until 1990 when the university decided it wasn't a good idea to use a hobo as a mascot. The wolf was introduced in recognition for its association with St. Ignatius.

