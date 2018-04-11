A civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday alleging former Purdue center Isaac Haas of lying to a woman and giving her an incurable sexually transmitted disease, according to Ron Wilkins and Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier.

Alyssa Chambers filed the $1 million suit in Tippecanoe Circuit Court in Indiana. Along with Haas, Purdue University and Madison Millsaps are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Chambers filed a notice of civil tort with the lawsuit, and according to the Journal & Courier, it says Chambers and Haas engaged in a sexual encounter on May 15, 2017, and Chambers did not have sexual relations with anyone but Haas between then and June 7, 2017, when Chambers was diagnosed with herpes.

The lawsuit says Haas told Chambers he had been treated for chlamydia but was clean by the time of their encounter, and in text messages, he told her the Purdue University Student Health Services had tested him, diagnosed him, treated him and said he was clean, according to the Journal & Courier.

According to the Journal & Courier, the lawsuit also says Chambers exchanged text messages with Millsaps about Haas and the lawsuit. The lawsuit says Millsaps initially told Chambers she had also been infected with herpes by Haas, along with other women, but then Millsaps asked Chambers if she could not be involved in the lawsuit because of personal reasons and since she lied to Chambers in previous conversation because she was mad at Haas, according to the Journal & Courier.

Additionally, the lawsuit says in texts between Haas and Millsaps, Haas said he had to deny knowing he was infected, according to the Journal & Courier.

Purdue coach Matt Painter and the university declined comment to the Journal & Courier and Haas could not be reached by the Journal & Courier.

Haas played four years for the Boilermakers and averaged 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 139 games. His senior season he averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 boards to earn a spot on the All-Big Ten third team. However, the 7'2" center had his season cut short when he fractured his elbow in Purdue's first game of the NCAA tournament.