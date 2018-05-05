Five-star point guard Brandon Williams has committed to playing college basketball at Arizona, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Williams chose the Wildcats over his other two finalists, Oregon and Gonzaga.

The 6'2" point guard is ranked 21st overall by 247Sports in the 2018 class.

Williams de-committed from Arizona in March after an ESPN report came out alleging that Arizona coach Sean Miller was recorded by the FBI on wiretap, where he discussed paying freshman DeAndre Ayton during his recruitment.

The point guard had previously signed a non-binding scholarship agreement with the Wildcats in November. At the time, Williams's decommitment left Arizona with no commits in its 2018 recruiting class. The school now has Williams, four-star guard Devonaire Doutrive and four-star forward Omar Thielemans.

When announcing his decommittment, Williams said playing for Arizona had "always been a childhood dream."

Williams averaged 24.7 points this season for Crespi Carmelite High School.