Arizona currently has no incoming recruits in its 2018 class since guard Brandon Williams announced he was de-committing from the Wildcats Friday.

On Tuesday, Shareef O'Neal committed to UCLA, just a few days after he de-committed from Arizona following an ESPN report alleging coach Sean Miller was recorded on a wiretap discussing paying freshman DeAndre Ayton while he was still being recruited to come to Arizona.

Williams, a four-star point guard, is the No. 31 recruit in the nation according to 247 Sports. 247 Sports ranks O'Neal as the No. 33 prospect in the class.

In his statement, Williams said he has not ruled out Arizona, but he wants to take advantage of having "the opportunity to explore other options" due to the current state around Miller's program.

most of y'all dont understand @TheeBWill and I's situation..you havent had to make a hard decision like this... and when you make it for you, Half of the people are too blind tp accept and they take it to anger. dont speak on it if you havent lived through it. no need for threats — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) March 2, 2018

Miller denied the ESPN report Thursday at a press conference, and others have questioned the timeline presented in the ESPN report and when or if Miller was recorded discussing paying to get Ayton, who signed his letter of commitment to the Wildcats in November of 2016. ESPN at one point said Miller was recorded in 2017, before issuing a correction to clarify that it was 2016. However, Evan Daniels, Brain Snow and Josh Gershon of 247 Sports reported that the FBI wiretap that alleged has Miller discussing paying Ayton was not up until June of 2017, after Ayton had already arrived to campus.

Miller missed one game and then returned for Thursday's 75-67 victory over Stanford. Junior Allonzo Trier, who was ruled ineligible after testing positive for a banned substance, also returned Thursday.

The No. 19 Wildcats are 23-7 and in position to win the Pac-12 regular season title with a win over California Saturday