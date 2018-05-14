Read The Full Supreme Court Decision to Strike Down Ban On Sports Betting

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Monday to strike down the ban on sports gambling.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 14, 2018

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court ruled to allow New Jersey's bid for sports betting at casinos and racetracks.

It was a 7-2 decision and it effectively strikes down federal restrictions on gambling outside of Nevada, meaning that individual states can decide whether to legalize betting. 

In the court's opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Americans have never been of one mind about gambling," and noted that sports gambling specifically can be seen by its detractors as, "particularly addictive and especially attractive to young people with a strong interest in sports." When it came to the actual legality of sports betting though, Alito wrote, "The legalization of sports ambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own."

You can read the entire ruling on the case, including the dissenting opinion of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor that was partially agreed to by Justice Stephen Breyer from here.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)