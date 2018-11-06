Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones made his first return to the Erwin Center on Tuesday since being diagnosed with leukemia, and he did it to a roar of cheers.

Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia in January, entered the game with 11:40 left to play in the Longhorns' 71–59 win over Eastern Illinois. He hit his second attempt at the free-throw line two minutes later and was greeted with a thunderous ovation.

Andrew Jones gets a standing ovation in his return to the Erwin Center. pic.twitter.com/v3thQ3OhKz — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 7, 2018

What a scene: Andrew's first bucket for Texas since his leukemia diagnosis and the crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/k7aPmlomda — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 7, 2018

Jones spent the spring and summer receiving treatment at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The 20-year-old rejoined the team for fall camp and entered Tuesday night's game despite being unsure if he would play at all this season. The rising junior led Texas with 13.5 points per game last year.

"Just being back out there, there's no better feeling," Jones told reporters Wednesday in his first news conference since his diagnosis.

Jones will undergo another round of treatment in December. The Longhorns' next game will be a matchup against Arkansas on Nov. 9.