Former USC assistant Tony Bland Agrees to Plea Deal in College Basketball Bribery Case

Bland is the first of four college assistant coaches to reach a plea with the government.

By Kaelen Jones
December 20, 2018

Former USC assistant coach Tony Bland has agreed to a plea bargain deal with federal prsecutors in the college basketball bribery and corruption scandal, Bland's attorney told the Los Angeles Times.

Bland is the first of four college assistant coaches tied to case to reach a plea deal. Federal prosecutors allege that Bland accepted $13,000 from aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins to steer USC players towards signing with their company.

In October, a jury determined that Dawkins, along with Adidas executive Jim Gatto and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were each guilty on all counts of committing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The rulings stemmed from FBI charges handed to several college coaches for their connection with a corruption scheme in September 2017. 

According to Yahoo Sports, Bland is expected to plead guilty to one count of federal funds bribery. He is expected to receive a probation.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Bland was indicted on four felony counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act.

