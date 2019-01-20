Duke standout Zion Williamson will not shut down his season early despite Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen suggesting he should stop his college career to protect his draft stock, reports Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde.

"I think he’s locked up the biggest shoe deal, I think he’s definitely going to be the No. 1 pick, I think he’s done enough for college basketball, that it’s more about him personally," Pippen said on ESPN. "I would shut it down. I would stop playing because I feel he could risk a major injury that could really hurt his career."

After Duke's 72–70 win over Virginia on Saturday, Williamson said that wouldn't be the case.

"I can’t just stop playing," Williamson said. "I’d be letting my teammates down. I’d be letting Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] down. I’d be letting a lot of people down.

"If I was going to sit out, I wouldn’t have gone to college. I’m thankful that Coach K gave me the opportunity."

Williamson had 27 points and nine-rebounds in the win over the previously-undefeated Cavaliers. He's had a standout season, producing impressive dunk after dunk at the college level. The freshman is averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Duke next faces Pittsburgh on Tuesday.