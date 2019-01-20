Zion Williamson Won't Shut Down Season Early for NBA Draft: 'I’d Be Letting a Lot of People Down'

Duke standout Zion Williamson will not shut down his season early to sit out for the NBA draft. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

Duke standout Zion Williamson will not shut down his season early despite Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen suggesting he should stop his college career to protect his draft stock, reports Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde.

"I think he’s locked up the biggest shoe deal, I think he’s definitely going to be the No. 1 pick, I think he’s done enough for college basketball, that it’s more about him personally," Pippen said on ESPN. "I would shut it down. I would stop playing because I feel he could risk a major injury that could really hurt his career."

After Duke's 72–70 win over Virginia on Saturday, Williamson said that wouldn't be the case. 

"I can’t just stop playing," Williamson said. "I’d be letting my teammates down. I’d be letting Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] down. I’d be letting a lot of people down.

"If I was going to sit out, I wouldn’t have gone to college. I’m thankful that Coach K gave me the opportunity."

Williamson had 27 points and nine-rebounds in the win over the previously-undefeated Cavaliers. He's had a standout season, producing impressive dunk after dunk at the college level. The freshman is averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. 

Duke next faces Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message