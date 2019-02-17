Michigan State big man Nick Ward is out indefinitely, the school announced Sunday.

He will be reevaluated weekly and the team said it hopes he can return before the end of the season.

Ward suffered a hairline fracture to his left hand in Michigan State's 62–44 win over Ohio State on Sunday. He suffered the injury toward the end of the first half.

The Spartans are already without Joshua Langford, who is out for the season with an ankle injury. Langford suffered an apparent ankle injury during the second half against Illinois on Dec. 29, and coach Tom Izzo made the announcement at the end of January.

Ward is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. The No. 11 Spartans are 21–5 and next face Rutgers on Wednesday.