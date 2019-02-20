Watch: Duke-UNC Draws Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr. and More

The average ticket price for Duke-UNC was more than $4,000 on Tuesday.

By Kaelen Jones
February 20, 2019

Duke and North Carolina's matchup on Wednesday night drew quite a crowd. Perhaps it was a given, considering that the average ticket price on Tuesday was north of $4,000.

Below is a list of some of the stars and celebrities who were present for the Tobacco Road rivalry showdown.

Barack Obama

Ken Griffey Jr.

Spike Lee

Greg Olsen

Kennedy Meeks

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message