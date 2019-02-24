Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Sets New Division I Single-Season Triple-Double Record

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu just shattered another NCAA record.

By Jenna West
February 24, 2019

Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu set a new Division I record for most triple doubles in a single season on Sunday with seven.

Ionescu broke the Division I men's and women's record in a single season in the Ducks' 96–78 win over Southern California. The junior notched her seventh triple double of the season near the end of the third quarter with an assist to guard Taylor Chavez. It also marks her 17th triple double in her career. Ionescua finished the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

Ionescu tied former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth for six triple doubles in a season at the end of the 2017-18 season. She also passed Collinsworth's record of 12 triple doubles in four seasons on Dec. 20 against the Air Force.

Sunday's win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Ducks, who improved to 25–3 for the season. With two games left in the regular season, Oregon needs a strong finish to claim a second straight regular season Pac-12 title. Oregon will next travel to Arizona on Friday, when USC (15–12) hosts Colorado.

