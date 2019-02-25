Zion Williamson Out vs. Virginia Tech Due to Knee Injury

Duke won in Syracuse on Saturday without Zion Williamson in the lineup.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 25, 2019

Duke will be without Zion Williamson when the Blue Devils visit to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters Monday.

This is the second consecutive game the star freshman will miss after suffering a knee injury less than a minute into the Blue Devils' 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. Williamson's foot popped through his sneaker as he tried to make a dribble move. He was later diagnosed with a knee sprain.

In Duke's first full game without Williamson on Saturday in Syracuse, the team was able to pick up a 75-65 win as one of its other star freshmen, R.J. Barrett, dropped 30 points.

The Hokies will also be down a significant player for as Justin Robinson remains out indefinitely with a foot injury.

Duke is 24-3 on the season and dropped to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll after being ranked No. 1 last week.

