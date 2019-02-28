Michigan senior guard Charles Matthews missed the Wolverines' matchup against Nebraska due to a right ankle injury suffered against Michigan State on Sunday, the school announced. There is currently no timetable for his return.

According to ESPN's broadcast during the contest, an MRI revealed Matthews sustained "significant ligament damage" to his ankle. Per Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press, a school spokesman refuted the report, adding that the word "significant" is an exaggeration.

Matthews has started every game he's appeared in for the Wolverines since transferring to Ann Arbor from Kentucky ahead of the 2017-18 season.

He was honored during Michigan's senior night ceremony ahead of Thursday's contest while donning a protective walking boot.

Charles Matthews, who will not play tonight, is honored with a standing ovation by the Crisler faithful. pic.twitter.com/nOmWXuVaA7 — Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) February 28, 2019

Matthews entered Thursday averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.