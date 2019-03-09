Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

There’s always a lot of talk about freshmen in this sport. This year there’s one in particular who was wearing street clothes on Duke’s bench Saturday night. Zion Williamson was the reason celebrities and former President Barack Obama flocked to Durham three weeks ago to sit courtside for this season’s first edition of Duke-North Carolina. Part II of this top-five showdown didn’t enjoy the same kind of pregame hype, but another freshman reminded us that there are more young phenoms to keep an eye on as we get deeper into March.

North Carolina’s Coby White led his team to a 79-70 win over Duke by scoring a team-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He’s been on a hot streak lately, averaging 18.0 points per ACC game, including 34 vs. Syracuse and 28 vs. Clemson last week.

The majority of the game went back and forth, up and down, as the pace nearly put a crick in your neck. Duke led 40-38 at halftime. Midway through the second, White went off and scored 12 points, including three three-pointers over a four-minute span, to give UNC a 70-60 lead. North Carolina grew hot on the perimeter, pushed the pace and then with 6:47 to play went up 75-60 after Kenny Williams, who finished with 18 points, hit another three (UNC was 12-of-31 on the night).

But if White’s second-half dominance got UNC to this point, it was Roy Williams’ experienced seniors—on Senior Night—who took control and preserved the Duke sweep down the stretch. The Blue Devils nearly came back with a late 10-0 run highlighted by a R.J. Barrett three that pulled them within five, 75-70. On the next Duke possession, Luke Maye blocked Barrett as he drove for a layup. And a minute later, Williams came up huge blocking Barrett again on a would-have-been-clutch jumper. North Carolina finished the game off with a pair of free throws.

“That’s something I’ll hold on to for the rest of my life,” Williams said of beating Duke both times this year. “They gave us a fight.”

With the victory, North Carolina gets to share a part of the regular-season ACC title with Virginia, who beat Louisville earlier in the day. UVA will be the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC tournament—and likely in the NCAA tournament, too. UNC and Duke will get double byes in next week’s conference tournament and if they should meet again, it would be in the ACC semifinal matchup.

Duke, though, showed it could compensate undermanned. Williamson was nursing a grade 1 right knee sprain that he suffered a minute into the Feb. 20 matchup. And to make things more difficult, Duke lost starting center Marques Bolden two-and-a-half minutes into the game when he was knocked out with a knee injury of his own. He wouldn’t return. The early report out of Chapel Hill is a sprained MCL.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson will ideally be back for the ACC tournament next week, but now the concern is Bolden. Javin DeLaurier came in for relief, but Duke lacked the ideal size matchup to ultimately hang with UNC. Scoring wise, though, Duke was prepared this time after the 88-72 loss a few weeks ago. Barrett and fellow freshman Cam Reddish combined for 49 points. Though their performances were admirable, they’ll need more support as they get deeper into tournament season—no other Blue Devil reached double digits. And even though Barrett scored 26 points, he was 10-of-27 from the floor and was outhustled by Williams all night.

Saturday’s matchup was incredibly entertaining, despite Williamson’s absence. He’ll be back soon, but there are other stars to watch, too, as more teams get hot at the right time.