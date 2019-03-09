Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski believes freshman forward Zion Williamson will be ready to play in the ACC Tournament next week, he announced after the Blue Devils' loss to UNC on Saturday night.

"I think we'll get Zion back for Thursday," Coach K said. "He worked out this morning, again no contact. But Monday there will be. Hopefully we can get a few good days of practice where he can play five-on-five."

Krzyzewski added that "getting in game shape" is a priority for next week. Duke will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. They will face the winner of Wednesday's 9 p.m. ET matchup.

Coach K updates Zion — expects him to return Thursday in ACC tournament — as well as Marques Bolden (MCL sprain). pic.twitter.com/EtlGb10Ycf — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 10, 2019

Williamson has not played since suffering a Grade 1 right knee sprain on Feb. 20 against UNC. He sustained the knee injury just over 30 seconds into the game when he lost possession of the ball and slipped, causing him to rip through his shoe. Duke listed Williamson as day-to-day afterward and has been cautious to not rush his return.

In 26 games this season, Williamson has averaged 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. He is projected to be the top pick in this year’s NBA draft.