Kansas be without senior guard Legerald Vick for the remainder of the season after taking a leave of absence in February, coach Bill Self announced Monday.

When the Jayhawks announced Vick was taking time away from the team last month, they said he had "personal matters that require his immediate attention." At the time, Vick's mother told The Kansas City Star, "We need him [at home in Memphis, Tenn.] for a couple weeks. I need him."

Vick was averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 23 games of his senior campaign, and was their best three-point shooter at 45.5%. In their eight games without him so far, the Jayhawks have gone 6–2, but they failed to win the Big 12 regular season championship, snapping a streak of 14 consecutive seasons with at least a share of the title.

Freshman Ochai Ogbaji will continue to take on a bigger role in Vick's absence. He is averaging 9.2 points and 4.9 boards this season.

Kansas's next game will be Thursday against Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.