It didn't take long for Duke's star freshman Zion Williamson to make an impact during the team's 84–72 ACC tournament quarterfinal win over Syracuse on Thursday night.

In his first game back since injuring his knee against North Carolina on Feb. 20, Williamson became the first Duke player ever to go a perfect 13-for-13 from the field. He finished with a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Just two minutes into the game, Williamson intercepted a pass from Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim and outran a pair of defends the other way for an uncontested slam.

The young Duke sensation scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half, adding nine rebounds and five steals in just 16 minutes. The only other player to previously record 20 points and five steals in an ACC tournament game was Tyler Hansbrough in 2009.

Duke will next play North Carolina in the ACC semifinals on Friday.