Virginia Tech got some great news on Selection Sunday when coach Buzz Williams announced senior guard Justin Robinson will return for the NCAA tournament from a lingering foot injury that led to a 12-game absence.

Robinson played in 21 games officially this season, but the last contest he appeared in was senior night against Miami, where he played the opening tip and then came out the contest. Prior to that, his last time on the court was against the Hurricanes on the road, in which he put up 17 points in a 12-point win. The game before that Robinson exploded for a career-high 35 in a victory over Syracuse.

For the season, Robinson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 assists for a Hokies squad that went 24-8. Virginia Tech went 17-3 in games Robinson played, excluding senior night. The team was 7-5 in the other 12 games, including a win over then-No. 3 Duke.