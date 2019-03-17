Watch: Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Stretchered Off in Emotional Scene After Suffering Gruesome Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Big Ten tournament championship on Sunday against Michigan. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2019

The injury came in the first half as Ahrens went up for a rebound and came down hard on his ankle. Ahrens later returned to the bench on crutches in the second half to cheers. 

Ahrens could be heard crying in pain on the broadcast as medics attended him. He was down on the court for a few minutes before finally being lifted onto the stretcher. But before he could leave, teammates surrounded him and some were emotional while giving him hugs.

While Ahrens was down, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo walked over to him and also appeared emotional as if he was wiping tears as he was leaving the injured player.

Here's video of the injury, but be warned it's tough to watch. 

 

CBS' Tracy Wolfson reported X-rays were negative on Ahrens and he's in a boot. The Lansing State Journal's Mike DeFabo reported that Ahrens' father, Kevin, said doctors believe he has a bad sprain and will likely to undergo an MRI in a couple days. 

DeFabo said Kevin joked, it's the "first time something went right on an X-ray" as Ahrens missed the entire 2017–18 season after suffering a preseason injury.

Michigan State (27–6) is No. 1 in the Big Ten tournament seeding, while Michigan (28–5) is No. 3. 

