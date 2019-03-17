Bracket Watch: Final Selection Sunday Projections for the 2019 NCAA Tournament Field

Quickly

  • Selection Sunday is finally here, and with it we have one last 2019 NCAA tournament bracket projection before the committee weighs in.
By Michael Beller
March 17, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the field of 68 will soon be revealed. Until then, this is our final projection of the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket. Nearly every automatic bid has been clinched; on Sunday evening, after the final conference championship games, the Selection Committee will reveal the fate of the teams vying for all 36 at-large bids.

Last Four Byes

Washington
Florida
VCU
Ohio State

Last Four In

NC State
TCU
St. John’s
Belmont

First Four Out

Temple
Arizona State
Indiana
Clemson

Next Four Out

UNC-Greensboro
Alabama
Xavier
Furman

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/North Carolina Central
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Washington
(2) Michigan vs. (15) Abilene Christian

South Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Oregon
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Ohio State
(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia State
(7) Nevada vs. (10) VCU
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Tennessee vs. (16) Iona
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota
(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) St. John’s/Belmont
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) UC-Irvine
(6) Auburn vs. (11) New Mexico State
(3) Purdue vs. (14) Saint Louis
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Florida
(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Syracuse vs. (9) Utah State
(5) Marquette vs. (12) Liberty
(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) NC State/TCU
(3) LSU vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Maryland vs. (10) Oklahoma
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley

Full SI.com NCAA Tournament Bracket Watch (as of March 17, 2 a.m. ET)

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message