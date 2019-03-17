Quickly
- Selection Sunday is finally here, and with it we have one last 2019 NCAA tournament bracket projection before the committee weighs in.
Selection Sunday has arrived, and the field of 68 will soon be revealed. Until then, this is our final projection of the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket. Nearly every automatic bid has been clinched; on Sunday evening, after the final conference championship games, the Selection Committee will reveal the fate of the teams vying for all 36 at-large bids.
Last Four Byes
Washington
Florida
VCU
Ohio State
Last Four In
NC State
TCU
St. John’s
Belmont
First Four Out
Temple
Arizona State
Indiana
Clemson
Next Four Out
UNC-Greensboro
Alabama
Xavier
Furman
Automatic bid recipients in bold below.
East Region
(1) Duke vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/North Carolina Central
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Washington
(2) Michigan vs. (15) Abilene Christian
South Region
(1) Virginia vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Oregon
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Ohio State
(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia State
(7) Nevada vs. (10) VCU
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Colgate
Midwest Region
(1) Tennessee vs. (16) Iona
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota
(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) St. John’s/Belmont
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) UC-Irvine
(6) Auburn vs. (11) New Mexico State
(3) Purdue vs. (14) Saint Louis
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Florida
(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana
West Region
(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Syracuse vs. (9) Utah State
(5) Marquette vs. (12) Liberty
(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) NC State/TCU
(3) LSU vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Maryland vs. (10) Oklahoma
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley