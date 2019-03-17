Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the field of 68 will soon be revealed. Until then, this is our final projection of the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket. Nearly every automatic bid has been clinched; on Sunday evening, after the final conference championship games, the Selection Committee will reveal the fate of the teams vying for all 36 at-large bids.

Last Four Byes

Washington

Florida

VCU

Ohio State

Last Four In

NC State

TCU

St. John’s

Belmont

First Four Out

Temple

Arizona State

Indiana

Clemson

Next Four Out

UNC-Greensboro

Alabama

Xavier

Furman

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/North Carolina Central

(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss

(5) Villanova vs. (12) Murray State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Yale

(6) Wofford vs. (11) Saint Mary’s

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Old Dominion

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Washington

(2) Michigan vs. (15) Abilene Christian

South Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M

(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Oregon

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Northeastern

(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Ohio State

(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia State

(7) Nevada vs. (10) VCU

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Tennessee vs. (16) Iona

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) St. John’s/Belmont

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) UC-Irvine

(6) Auburn vs. (11) New Mexico State

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Saint Louis

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Florida

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb

(8) Syracuse vs. (9) Utah State

(5) Marquette vs. (12) Liberty

(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) NC State/TCU

(3) LSU vs. (14) Northern Kentucky

(7) Maryland vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley