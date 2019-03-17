The NCAA tournament is finally here, and for the ninth consecutive year, the Selection Committee has chosen the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness.

Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

Duke secured its spot after winning the ACC tournament and finishing the year at 29–5. Duke will face the winner of NC Central and N Dakota State.

Virginia finished the season 29–3 before losing out on a second-straight ACC tournament title after a loss to Florida State in the semifinals. Virginia will face No. 16 Gardner-Webb.

North Carolina secured their spot with a 27–6 season record after falling to Duke in the ACC tournament. UNC will face No. 16 Iona who went 17–15 this year.

Gonzaga finished the year at 30–3 but ended the season with a loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game. The Zags will face No. 16

The 2019 NCAA tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 19 with the first pair of First Four games.