The field for the National Invitation Tournament has been set. If your favorite team didn't make the NCAA tournament, there's a chance it's headed to the 2019 NIT.

The 32 teams participating were announced on Sunday night after the NCAA tournament's 68 teams were announced. Indiana and TCU were among the notable programs left out of the Big Dance.

UNC-Greensboro, Indiana, Alabama and TCU locked up the No. 1 seeds at the NIT.

The first round of the tournament will be played March 19-20. The semifinals and final will be held at Madison Square Garden on April 2 and April 4.

Check out the full NIT bracket below:

Penn State beat Utah 82–66 to win the NIT championship in April 2018.