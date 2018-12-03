The Chicago Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday after the team got off to a 5-19 record this season, the team announced.

Associate head coach Jim Boylen will take over as the permanent head coach.

"Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time," Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson. "After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team."

The Bulls have lost their last six games and have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Hoiberg, 46, was hired by the Bulls in June 2015 and the team has been to the playoffs only once in his four seasons as coach, losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics in 2016. He had a record of 115-155 in his tenure in Chicago.

Hoiberg was in the fourth season of a five-year deal that paid him $25 million.