Report: Jimmer Fredette Signs Contract With Suns Through 2019

Phoenix will reportedly have a team option to extend Fredette's contract through 2019-20. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 21, 2019

The Suns will sign guard Jimmer Fredette through the rest of the 2018-19 season, according to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro. Phoenix will have a team option on Fredette's contract for 2019-20. 

Fredette will join the Suns following a stint with the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association. Fredette led the league in scoring with 36.9 points per game in 2018-19. 

The BYU product played five NBA seasons after being drafted 10th in the 2011 NBA draft. Fredette is a six points per game scorer in his career, shooting 38.1% from three. He spent the first three years of his career with Sacramento, with his career-high in points per game coming in his rookie year. Fredette also played for Chicago, New Orleans and the Knicks before heading to China, 

Phoenix enters Thursday night last in the West at 17–55. The Suns have not won reached the postseason since 2010. 

