Watch: Jimmer Fredette Erupts for 75 Points in Shanghai Sharks Loss

Fredette's 75-point effort is the second-most points in CBA history. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 11, 2018

Jimmer Fredette had the ultimate green light for the Shangai Sharks on Sunday, pouring in 75 points in a 137-136 loss to the Beikong Fly Dragons. Fredette went 24-34 from the field, per Sportando, adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Fredette's impressive outing marks the second-most points in a CBA game. Errick McCollum holds the top spot in Chinese Basketball Association history, scoring 82 in January 2015. 

Watch Fredette's offensive explosion below. 

Fredette was the scoring leader on Sunday, but he wasn't the only player to produce an eye-popping statline. Beikong guard Pierre Jackson scored 63 points, including a game-winning three-pointer.   

