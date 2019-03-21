How to Watch LSU vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the March Madness clash between LSU and Yale on Thursday, March 21.

By Michael Shapiro
March 21, 2019

LSU and Yale will face off on Thursday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The winner will face either Maryland, Belmont or Temple.

The Selection Committee chose the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness on Sunday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

LSU won the SEC regular season title this season, going 26–6, 16–2 SEC. The Tigers lost to Florida 76-73 in the SEC Tournament on March 15.

Yale defeated Harvard to win the Ivy League championship. The Bulldogs have reached the tournament just once in the 21st century, beating Baylor in March 2016.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

