Duke snagged the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday, and the Blue Devils will now begin their title chase on Friday against North Dakota State. The winner of Friday's matchup at Colonel Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. will face either VCU of UCF.

North Dakota State is already 1–0 in the tournament, defeating North Carolina Central in the "First Four" on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The Selection Committee chose the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness on Sunday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with the Blue Devils leading the way after winning the ACC tournament championship on March 16.

Duke enters the NCAA tournament 29–5, 14–4 ACC. The Blue Devils finished third in the ACC regular season, but stormed through the ACC tournament. They are now the favorite to win the national title, and freshman Zion Williamson will likely be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft.

North Dakota State finished third in the Summit League in 2018-19, but won the conference tournament against Omaha on March 12. The Bison's last tournament win came in March 2014.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.