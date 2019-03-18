March Madness 2019: Every Team's Odds to Win NCAA Tournament

A pair of ACC teams have the best odds to win the NCAA tournament along with Gonzaga. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 18, 2019

The field of 68 has been set for the NCAA tournament, with Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga snagging the four No. 1 seeds. But the quartet of one seeds aren't the only teams with a shot at the national championship. 

Nine teams hold better than 20-1 odds to win the national title, with Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan State leading the way amongst the non-No. 1 seeds. 

Check out all 68 teams' national championship odds below (odds via William Hill): 

Duke +200

Virginia +600

Gonzaga +600

North Carolina +650

Tennessee 12/1

Kentucky 12/1

Michigan State 12/1

Michigan 15/1

Texas Tech 18/1

Purdue 30/1

Florida State 30/1

Houston 40/1

LSU 50/1

Iowa State 50/1

Kansas State 60/1

Virginia Tech 60/1

Kansas 60/1

Auburn 60/1

Marquette 60/1

Villanova 60/1

Nevada 75/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Wisconsin 100/1

Cincinnati 100/1

Maryland 150/1

Buffalo 150/1

Louisville 150/1

Syracuse 150/1

Wofford 200/1

Utah State 250/1

Florida 300/1

Oregon 300/1

VCU 500/1

Ole Miss 500/1

Oklahoma 500/1

UCF 500/1

Baylor 500/1

Washington 500/1

Seton Hall 500/1

Minnesota 500/1

Iowa 500/1

Ohio State 500/1

Murray State 500/1

New Mexico State 500/1

St. Mary's 700/1

Belmont 750/1

Arizona State 750/1

St. John's 750/1

UC Irvine 750/1

Temple 1000/1

Liberty 1000/1

Northeastern 100/1

Saint Louis 1000/1

Vermont 1000/1

Yale 1000/1

Georgia State 1000/1

Old Dominion 1000/1

Northern Kentucky 1000/1

Montana 2000/1

Colgate 2000/1

Bradley 3000/1

Abilene Christian 3000/1

Iona 3000/1

Gardner-Webb 3000/1

North Dakota State 5000/1

Fairleigh Dickinson 5000/1

Prairie View 5000/1

NC Central 5000/1

