The field of 68 has been set for the NCAA tournament, with Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga snagging the four No. 1 seeds. But the quartet of one seeds aren't the only teams with a shot at the national championship.

Nine teams hold better than 20-1 odds to win the national title, with Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan State leading the way amongst the non-No. 1 seeds.

Check out all 68 teams' national championship odds below (odds via William Hill):

Duke +200

Virginia +600

Gonzaga +600

North Carolina +650

Tennessee 12/1

Kentucky 12/1

Michigan State 12/1

Michigan 15/1

Texas Tech 18/1

Purdue 30/1

Florida State 30/1

Houston 40/1

LSU 50/1

Iowa State 50/1

Kansas State 60/1

Virginia Tech 60/1

Kansas 60/1

Auburn 60/1

Marquette 60/1

Villanova 60/1

Nevada 75/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Wisconsin 100/1

Cincinnati 100/1

Maryland 150/1

Buffalo 150/1

Louisville 150/1

Syracuse 150/1

Wofford 200/1

Utah State 250/1

Florida 300/1

Oregon 300/1

VCU 500/1

Ole Miss 500/1

Oklahoma 500/1

UCF 500/1

Baylor 500/1

Washington 500/1

Seton Hall 500/1

Minnesota 500/1

Iowa 500/1

Ohio State 500/1

Murray State 500/1

New Mexico State 500/1

St. Mary's 700/1

Belmont 750/1

Arizona State 750/1

St. John's 750/1

UC Irvine 750/1

Temple 1000/1

Liberty 1000/1

Northeastern 100/1

Saint Louis 1000/1

Vermont 1000/1

Yale 1000/1

Georgia State 1000/1

Old Dominion 1000/1

Northern Kentucky 1000/1

Montana 2000/1

Colgate 2000/1

Bradley 3000/1

Abilene Christian 3000/1

Iona 3000/1

Gardner-Webb 3000/1

North Dakota State 5000/1

Fairleigh Dickinson 5000/1

Prairie View 5000/1

NC Central 5000/1