Only Nine ESPN Brackets Remained Perfect Through the First Round of March Madness

The second round of the NCAA tournament gets underway Saturday, and there are only nine perfect brackets left in the ESPN Tournament Challenge.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 23, 2019

There were 17.2 million brackets entered in the ESPN Tournament Challenge for the 2019 NCAA tournament.

After one round, only nine are still perfect.

The tournament's first 32 games captivated audiences as always, and like in most years, they also poked holes in many people's predictions on how the Big Dance would play out.

Of all the upsets that took place, No. 11 Ohio State over No. 6 Iowa State in the Midwest Region and No. 12 Liberty over No. 5 Mississippi State in the East Region had the most lasting effects on brackets.

Nearly 30% of ESPN brackets had Iowa State in the Sweet 16 and almost a quarter of them had Mississippi State making it that far.

The second round of the tournament gets started at noon Saturday and is sure to bring some more chaos to everybody's brackets.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message