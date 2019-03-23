There were 17.2 million brackets entered in the ESPN Tournament Challenge for the 2019 NCAA tournament.

After one round, only nine are still perfect.

The tournament's first 32 games captivated audiences as always, and like in most years, they also poked holes in many people's predictions on how the Big Dance would play out.

And then...there were 9. After the first two days, of the over 17.2 million completed brackets in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge... there are just 9 perfect brackets remaining. Some other notes: pic.twitter.com/SS8c9yB2bL — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 23, 2019

Of all the upsets that took place, No. 11 Ohio State over No. 6 Iowa State in the Midwest Region and No. 12 Liberty over No. 5 Mississippi State in the East Region had the most lasting effects on brackets.

Nearly 30% of ESPN brackets had Iowa State in the Sweet 16 and almost a quarter of them had Mississippi State making it that far.

The second round of the tournament gets started at noon Saturday and is sure to bring some more chaos to everybody's brackets.