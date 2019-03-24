No. 1 Duke, the 2019 NCAA tournament favorite, managed to avoid an upset Sunday to No. 9 UCF in the Round of 32, with the Blue Devils winning 77–76.

The matchup was billed as one between Knights 7'6" center Tacko Fall and the Blue Devils' Zion Williamson.

UCF pushed the Blue Devils to the wire, missing two attempts at game-winning baskets at the end of regulation, allowing Duke to advance.

Here's the best reactions to the wild finish:

this is, I believe, what they refer to as March — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 24, 2019

ZION. BEAST MODE. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 24, 2019

OH MY GOD — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 24, 2019

That was one of the best NCAA Tournament games I've ever seen in my life.



Sorry for the delay in this Tweet --- had to call my parents immediately: I'm speechless for the first time in three and a half decades. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 24, 2019

How did EITHER of those shots not fall????? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 24, 2019

Noooooooooooooooooooooooo — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 24, 2019

WHEWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!!! DUKE SURVIVES AS THE FINAL TIP JUST LIPPED OUT. I NEARLY LOST TWO CASES OF DEW TO SHANNON SHARPE. BUT I AM STILL ALIVE FOR DUKE WINNING IT ALL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 24, 2019

I wanna hug every UCF player. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 24, 2019

Hahahahahaha that is just goddamn ridiculous — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 24, 2019

Best day of the tournament so far. Not even a contest. — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_) March 24, 2019

I aged a decade in that final minute #MarchMadness — Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 24, 2019

And radio host Mike Francesa didn't even get the memo he was watching UCF.

CFU has to be sick. Three times it had the game. Sometimes you have to be lucky. Duke was lucky.Great game. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 24, 2019

Duke will face the winner of No. 12 Liberty and No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday.