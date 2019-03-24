Duke Gets Insane Win Over UCF, Twitter Loses Its Mind After Wild Finish

Brackets were almost busted. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 24, 2019

No. 1 Duke, the 2019 NCAA tournament favorite, managed to avoid an upset Sunday to No. 9 UCF in the Round of 32, with the Blue Devils winning 77–76

The matchup was billed as one between Knights 7'6" center Tacko Fall and the Blue Devils' Zion Williamson.

UCF pushed the Blue Devils to the wire, missing two attempts at game-winning baskets at the end of regulation, allowing Duke to advance.  

Here's the best reactions to the wild finish:

And radio host Mike Francesa didn't even get the memo he was watching UCF. 

Duke will face the winner of No. 12 Liberty and No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

