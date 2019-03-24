Watch: Zion Williamson Returns to Form After Slow Start to Star vs. Tacko Fall

Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall was as good as everyone expected.

By Emily Caron
March 24, 2019

Zion Williamson was a walking highlight reel once again as No. 1 Duke took on No. 9 UCF in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

Williamson banked the Blue Devils' first shot of the content after UCF's Tacko Fall opened things up with a dunk. He then made his way into the first viral clip of the clash, but unfortunately as the recipient of a straight up stuff from Fall.

After a few quiet minutes, Williamson returned to form, muscling his way to the rim and drawing a foul in the process.

He then tied the game with a dunk with just under four minutes remaining in regulation, beginning an 8–0 run for Duke.

The Zion show continued as Williamson finished the first half with 15 points.

Williamson is averaging 22.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game this season on 69.6% shooting from the field. The 6'7" star went 12-of-16 for 25 points in Duke's first-round rout of North Dakota State.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message