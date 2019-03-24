Zion Williamson was a walking highlight reel once again as No. 1 Duke took on No. 9 UCF in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

Williamson banked the Blue Devils' first shot of the content after UCF's Tacko Fall opened things up with a dunk. He then made his way into the first viral clip of the clash, but unfortunately as the recipient of a straight up stuff from Fall.

"This looks like a hard shell taco with this block!" pic.twitter.com/qa8cJiyAfG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2019

After a few quiet minutes, Williamson returned to form, muscling his way to the rim and drawing a foul in the process.

He then tied the game with a dunk with just under four minutes remaining in regulation, beginning an 8–0 run for Duke.

Zion almost jumped out of the building to haul in this pass. pic.twitter.com/0UYGVUi90x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2019

The Zion show continued as Williamson finished the first half with 15 points.

Williamson is averaging 22.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game this season on 69.6% shooting from the field. The 6'7" star went 12-of-16 for 25 points in Duke's first-round rout of North Dakota State.