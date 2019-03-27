Kentucky forward PJ Washington posted a video on Twitter which showed the sophomore star without a cast or a walking boot for the first time since he sprained his foot in Kentucky's SEC tournament semifinal game against Tennessee.

The Dallas, Texas native was first seen in a walking boot and then in a hard cast following the injury. Washington did not play in last week's first round game against Abilene Christian or in the Wildcats' second round win over Wofford.

While the video does not confirm whether or not Washington will return to second-seeded Kentucky's lineup for Friday's Sweet 16 game against No. 3 Houston, coach John Calipari re-shared the footage with the caption, "Uh oh ...".

Calipari said last week that while there was no fracture in Washington's foot, the sprain was still significant enough to keep their star forward out of action as March Madness began. Calipari didn't give a timeline for Washington's return.

Washington is Kentucky's leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points a game and the team's leading rebounder.