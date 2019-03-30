Duke outlasted Virginia Tech, 75–73, defeating its ACC rival on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

The fourth-seeded Hokies nearly tied the game on the final play of the game. Virginia Tech forward Ahmed Hill was lobbed an inbound pass around the hoop, but his shot attempt caromed off the rim.

Virginia Tech was THIS close to overtime against Duke



(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/1WCiQC5GiV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2019

The finish resembled the top-seeded Blue Devils' survival victory against UCF during the second round of the tournament last week, when Aubrey Dawkins's putback attempt slid off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Duke was paced by the play of its freshmen, Zion Williamson (23 points), Tre Jones (22 points) and RJ Barrett (18 points), who combined for 63 of the Blue Devils' 75 points. Cam Reddish didn't play in the game due to a knee injury.

The Blue Devils will next face the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State represents the No. 2 seed out of the East region.