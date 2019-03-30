Nebraska is finalizing a deal to hire former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg as the school's next head coach, multiple outlets reported Saturday. A source confirmed the hire to Sports Illustrated.

Hoiberg was considered to be a frontrunner for the Cornhuskers head coach opening after Nebraska parted ways with Tim Miles earlier this week.

Miles led the program to an 116–114 record during his seven-season tenure but was fired after the Huskers' 2018-19 season ended with a 19–17 mark and a second-round NIT loss despite a strong 11–2 start.

Hoiberg, 46, was born in Lincoln, Neb. He most recently coached the Bulls in his first NBA head-coaching gig. He was hired by Chicago ahead of the 2015–16 season and was in the midst of his fourth season with the club when he was fired in December following a 5–19 start.

Iowa State hired Hoiberg in 2010. He led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA tournament appearances between 2012 and 2015. Iowa State also won two consecutive Big 12 titles in 2014 and '15 under Hoiberg and finished ninth in the AP final poll both years.

Hoiberg is also expected to hire St. John’s assistant Matt Abdelmassih, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Abdelmassih was with Hoiberg at Iowa State and did much of the heavy lifting with recruiting.