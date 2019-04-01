TCU coach Jamie Dixon and Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin are the "leading candidates" for UCLA's head coaching vacancy, according to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.

The Bruins hope to "have a coach in place within the next week", per Bolch. They are also reportedly considering St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett and Texas' Shaka Smart.

UCLA parted ways with Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the program. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament four times with Alford, losing in the Sweet 16 three times. They went 17–16 in 2018-19, going 10–10 with interim coach Murry Bartow.

Dixon has been at his alma mater TCU since 2016 after 13 seasons at Pitt. He's made the NCAA tournament once with the Horned Frogs. Cronin has been with Cincinnati since 2006. The Bearcats have reached the NCAA tournament in nine-straight seasons.

UCLA previously offered John Calipari a six-year, $48 million deal, but Kentucky's coach agreed to a lifetime contract to stay in Lexington on Monday.