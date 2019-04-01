Report: Jamie Dixon, Mick Cronin 'Leading Candidates' for UCLA Head Coach Vacancy

Steve Alford was fired in December 2018 after six seasons with the program. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 01, 2019

TCU coach Jamie Dixon and Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin are the "leading candidates" for UCLA's head coaching vacancy, according to the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch

The Bruins hope to "have a coach in place within the next week", per Bolch. They are also reportedly considering St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett and Texas' Shaka Smart.

UCLA parted ways with Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the program. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament four times with Alford, losing in the Sweet 16 three times. They went 17–16 in 2018-19, going 10–10 with interim coach Murry Bartow.

Dixon has been at his alma mater TCU since 2016 after 13 seasons at Pitt. He's made the NCAA tournament once with the Horned Frogs. Cronin has been with Cincinnati since 2006. The Bearcats have reached the NCAA tournament in nine-straight seasons. 

UCLA previously offered John Calipari a six-year, $48 million deal, but Kentucky's coach agreed to a lifetime contract to stay in Lexington on Monday. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message