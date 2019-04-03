After spending three seasons at TCU, Jamie Dixon has decided to change scenery as he is reportedly finalizing a deal to become UCLA's new coach, the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch reports.

Dixon began his career as the head coach at Pittsburgh in 2003. He spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and guided them to 11 NCAA tournaments while also helping them win two Big East regular-season championships—one in his first season and the other in 2010-11—as well as a conference tournament title in 2008.

Dixon left Pitt with a .747 winning percentage and joined TCU where he had slightly less success. He only reached the NCAA tournament once with the Horned Frogs and went just 68-41 (.624 winning percentage) during his tenure. This past season TCU finished 23-14.

UCLA is coming off a year in which it went 17-16 and fired coach Steve Alford in the middle of the campaign. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament in four of Alford's five full seasons, but never got past the Sweet 16. They were bounced in 2018 in a First Four game against St. Bonaventure.