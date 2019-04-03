Report: UCLA Finalizing Deal to Hire TCU's Jamie Dixon as New Head Coach

Jamie Dixon was at TCU for three years after spending the first 13 seasons of his head coaching career at Pittsburgh.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 03, 2019

After spending three seasons at TCU, Jamie Dixon has decided to change scenery as he is reportedly finalizing a deal to become UCLA's new coach, the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch reports.

Dixon began his career as the head coach at Pittsburgh in 2003. He spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and guided them to 11 NCAA tournaments while also helping them win two Big East regular-season championships—one in his first season and the other in 2010-11—as well as a conference tournament title in 2008.

Dixon left Pitt with a .747 winning percentage and joined TCU where he had slightly less success. He only reached the NCAA tournament once with the Horned Frogs and went just 68-41 (.624 winning percentage) during his tenure. This past season TCU finished 23-14.

UCLA is coming off a year in which it went 17-16 and fired coach Steve Alford in the middle of the campaign. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament in four of Alford's five full seasons, but never got past the Sweet 16. They were bounced in 2018 in a First Four game against St. Bonaventure.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message