Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt Agree to Six-Year Contract As Next Head Coach

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has reportedly agreed to become Vanderbilt's next head men's basketball coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to become Vanderbilt's next head men's basketball coach, the university announced. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the university and coach agreed to a six-year contract.  

The news that the two sides were in negotiations was first reported by SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

Stackhouse played 18 NBA seasons after being drafted by the Sixers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft. The two-time All-Star also played for the Wizards, Pistons, Bucks, Heat, Hawks, Mavericks and Nets. After his retirement, Stackhouse worked as an analyst before moving into a role as an assistant for the Raptors in 2015. He was named the NBA D-league Coach of the Year in 2017.

The Commodores fired head coach Bryce Drew on March 22 after he went 40–59 record in three seasons with the program. This past season, Drew finished 9–23 and 0-18 in SEC play. Vanderbilt only reached the NCAA tournament in Drew's first season.

