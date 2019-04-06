Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown voiced his displeasure with the controversial call that ended the Tigers' NCAA tournament run on Saturday night in their Final Four clash with Virginia.

“NCAA needs to get some new refs," Brown told reporters as he walked to the locker room after the game.

Brown was referencing the final seconds, which featured two questionable plays; one was a no-call on Virginia's floor general Ty Jerome, another a call made against junior guard Kyle Guy.

The sequence started as Guy sunk a contested three from the corner with 6.5 seconds remaining to bring the game within one. As Jerome brought brought the ball up the court on the Cavaliers' next possession, he can be seen accidentally bumping the ball off his back foot, after which he re-possessed the ball with both hands and ended his dribble. No call was made on Jerome, who then dished a pass to Guy in the opposite corner.

Guy then missed his three as time expired, seemingly ending the game at 62–60, but a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty during the play.

The 6'2" third-year starter sunk all three of his free throws from the line to win the game for Virginia, 63–62, to send Tony Bennett's team to their first national championship game in program history.

Brown finished the contest with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists on 33.3% shooting for Auburn.

Virginia will face the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State on Monday, April 8.