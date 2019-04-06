Bryce Brown Says 'NCAA Needs to Get Some New Refs' After Controversial Ending to Virginia-Auburn

Brown was not happy with the calls made during the controversial ending to Auburn's Final Four loss to Virginia.

By Emily Caron
April 06, 2019

Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown voiced his displeasure with the controversial call that ended the Tigers' NCAA tournament run on Saturday night in their Final Four clash with Virginia.

“NCAA needs to get some new refs," Brown told reporters as he walked to the locker room after the game.

Brown was referencing the final seconds, which featured two questionable plays; one was a no-call on Virginia's floor general Ty Jerome, another a call made against junior guard Kyle Guy.

The sequence started as Guy sunk a contested three from the corner with 6.5 seconds remaining to bring the game within one. As Jerome brought brought the ball up the court on the Cavaliers' next possession, he can be seen accidentally bumping the ball off his back foot, after which he re-possessed the ball with both hands and ended his dribble. No call was made on Jerome, who then dished a pass to Guy in the opposite corner. 

Guy then missed his three as time expired, seemingly ending the game at 62–60, but a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty during the play.

The 6'2" third-year starter sunk all three of his free throws from the line to win the game for Virginia, 63–62, to send Tony Bennett's team to their first national championship game in program history. 

Brown finished the contest with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists on 33.3% shooting for Auburn. 

Virginia will face the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State on Monday, April 8.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message