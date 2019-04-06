Auburn fans prematurely gathered at Toomer's Corner on campus to celebrate a Final Four win over Virginia, but were disappointed moments later.

Fans rolled the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue's famous oak trees with toilet paper when the team clinched spots in the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight and Final Four.

Tiger supporters started rolling trees and gathering for another round of revelry before Virginia's Kyle Guy was fouled with 0.6 seconds left. Down two, Guy went to the line for three free throws and made them all. Virginia held off the comeback for a 63–62 win and clinched a spot in the national championship for the first time in school history.

Auburn fans thought they had won it ... 😔 pic.twitter.com/CPpnEq1Sh7 — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2019

Omg everyone thought Auburn won. Trees were rolled. And now it’s awkward pic.twitter.com/xMoGUG28XG — Grace Remington (@Grace_Remi) April 7, 2019

These Auburn fans at a bar in Birmingham celebrated before they realized a foul was called on Kyle Guy 😳



(via @jakequery) pic.twitter.com/41jvLFpQqY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2019

Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner and chant S-E-C, not having realized they called a foul and Virginia won the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4L2WlpbxK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 7, 2019

An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won.



When they eventually lost, he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZgbTg63bGX — Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019

Oh dear.