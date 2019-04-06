Trees were rolled as Auburn fans thought they had the game won.
Auburn fans prematurely gathered at Toomer's Corner on campus to celebrate a Final Four win over Virginia, but were disappointed moments later.
Fans rolled the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue's famous oak trees with toilet paper when the team clinched spots in the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight and Final Four.
Tiger supporters started rolling trees and gathering for another round of revelry before Virginia's Kyle Guy was fouled with 0.6 seconds left. Down two, Guy went to the line for three free throws and made them all. Virginia held off the comeback for a 63–62 win and clinched a spot in the national championship for the first time in school history.
Auburn fans thought they had won it ... 😔 pic.twitter.com/CPpnEq1Sh7— ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2019
Omg everyone thought Auburn won. Trees were rolled. And now it’s awkward pic.twitter.com/xMoGUG28XG— Grace Remington (@Grace_Remi) April 7, 2019
These Auburn fans at a bar in Birmingham celebrated before they realized a foul was called on Kyle Guy 😳— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2019
(via @jakequery) pic.twitter.com/41jvLFpQqY
They thought Auburn won 😬— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2019
(via @MasterTes) pic.twitter.com/i6xnL6SNnY
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner and chant S-E-C, not having realized they called a foul and Virginia won the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4L2WlpbxK— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 7, 2019
An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won.— Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019
When they eventually lost, he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZgbTg63bGX
Oh dear.