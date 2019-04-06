Watch: Auburn Fans Prematurely Celebrate Final Four Win at Toomer's Corner on Campus

Trees were rolled as Auburn fans thought they had the game won.

By Chris Chavez
April 06, 2019

Auburn fans prematurely gathered at Toomer's Corner on campus to celebrate a Final Four win over Virginia, but were disappointed moments later.

Fans rolled the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue's famous oak trees with toilet paper when the team clinched spots in the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight and Final Four.

Tiger supporters started rolling trees and gathering for another round of revelry before Virginia's Kyle Guy was fouled with 0.6 seconds left. Down two, Guy went to the line for three free throws and made them all. Virginia held off the comeback for a 63–62 win and clinched a spot in the national championship for the first time in school history.

Oh dear.

