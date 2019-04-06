Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl noticed a possible missed double dribble by Ty Jerome in the closing seconds of Virginia's 63–62 win over the Tigers in the Final Four on Saturday.

With less than six seconds remaining, the ball was inbounded to Jerome, who dribbled the ball off the back of his leg on a behind-the-back attempt. He picked up the ball and was fouled by Auburn. The Tigers had one foul to give. The bobble was not ruled a double dribble.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot," CBS Sports rules official Gene Steratore said upon replay. "he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot … he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”@GeneSteratore explains a missed double-dribble violation on Ty Jerome near the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/763pV0sXyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

"I knew there was a disruption there," Pearl said, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. "You just have to get on to the next play."

According to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, Pearl had a lengthy talk with the NCAA before his postgame interview with the network and added that he would not talk about the missed calls.

Pearl also told reporters, "Let's not remember this game just because of how it ended."

Auburn's Bryce Brown said, "The NCAA needs to get some new refs" as he walked off the court at the end of the game.