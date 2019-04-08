Texas Tech senior forward Tariq Owens is reportedly expected to play in Monday night's Final Four championship game against Virginia, despite dealing with a sprained ankle, according to ESPN's Allison Williams.

Owens suffered a mild ankle sprain during the Red Raiders' national semifinal win over Michigan State on Sunday. He needed assistance walking off the court before limping to the locker room. He later returned to the contest.

Per Williams, Owens has been sporting a walking boot. Nonetheless, he is expected to play on Monday. He started 36 games for Texas Tech this season, helping the Red Raiders reach their first-ever national championship.

Tip for Monday's game is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. National broadcast will air on CBS.