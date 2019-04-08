Report: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (Sprained Ankle) Expected to Play in National Championship

Owens returned during Saturday's national semifinal win over Michigan State.

By Kaelen Jones
April 08, 2019

Texas Tech senior forward Tariq Owens is reportedly expected to play in Monday night's Final Four championship game against Virginia, despite dealing with a sprained ankle, according to ESPN's Allison Williams.

Owens suffered a mild ankle sprain during the Red Raiders' national semifinal win over Michigan State on Sunday. He needed assistance walking off the court before limping to the locker room. He later returned to the contest.

Per Williams, Owens has been sporting a walking boot. Nonetheless, he is expected to play on Monday. He started 36 games for Texas Tech this season, helping the Red Raiders reach their first-ever national championship.

Tip for Monday's game is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. National broadcast will air on CBS.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message