Guy finished with 24 points and shot 8-15 from the field.
Virginia junior Kyle Guy won the NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player on Monday night as Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Guy finished Monday night with 24 points on 8-of-15 from the field. De'Andre Hunter led the Cavaliers in scoring with 27 points including four threes.
You knew Kyle Guy would show up for this game. 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/2juSxkX5v9— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 9, 2019
Virginia's guard scored 15 points in Saturday's victory over Auburn. He hit a three free throws in the final 0.6 seconds to defeat the Tigers 63-62. Guy scored 25 points in an Elite 8 win against Purdue.
Virginia claimed its first national championship in program history with Monday's victory.