Nevada is expected to hire former UCLA head coach Steve Alford for its coaching vacancy, SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday.

According to Rothstein, the school has informed other potential coaching candidates that it is in the midst of negotiating a contract. Alford will return to the Moutain West barring unforeseen circumstances.

Alford was fired by UCLA on Dec. 31, 2018. He reached the NCAA tournament four times in six seasons with the Bruins, including a trio of Sweet 16 appearances. Alford coached at New Mexico, Iowa and Missouri State before heading to Westwood in 2013.

Nevada needed a new head coach after Eric Musselman agreed to a contract with Arkansas on April 7. Musselman took the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. Nevada lost to Florida in the first round of the 2019 tournament.

Alford boasts a 509–269 career record as a head coach. He has made the tournament 10 times but has never reached the Elite Eight.