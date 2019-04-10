Report: Steve Alford Expected to be Named Nevada's Next Head Coach

Alford was fired in December 2018 after six seasons at UCLA. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 10, 2019

Nevada is expected to hire former UCLA head coach Steve Alford for its coaching vacancy, SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday.

According to Rothstein, the school has informed other potential coaching candidates that it is in the midst of negotiating a contract. Alford will return to the Moutain West barring unforeseen circumstances.

Alford was fired by UCLA on Dec. 31, 2018. He reached the NCAA tournament four times in six seasons with the Bruins, including a trio of Sweet 16 appearances. Alford coached at New Mexico, Iowa and Missouri State before heading to Westwood in 2013

Nevada needed a new head coach after Eric Musselman agreed to a contract with Arkansas on April 7. Musselman took the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. Nevada lost to Florida in the first round of the 2019 tournament. 

Alford boasts a 509–269 career record as a head coach. He has made the tournament 10 times but has never reached the Elite Eight. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message