Virginia Tech could potentially lose a major piece of its starting lineup as big man Kerry Blackshear is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday.

Blackshear, who just concluded his redshirt-junior season with the Hokies, would be eligible to be a graduate transfer, so he could play for any team next season. In an Instagram post, the big man said that he will still discuss the possibility of returning to the Hokies under new coach Mike Young.

In addition to entering the transfer portal, Blackshear will also assess his chances at making the NBA this summer. The 6'10" prospect is not listed in the latest mock draft or big board by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

This season Blackshear averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. During the NCAA tournament, he averaged 17.3 points and 9.3 boards and made the All-Region team for the East Region after helping the Hokies reach the Sweet 16. Head coach Buzz Williams then left for the same job at Texas A&M, with Wofford's Young replacing him in Blacksburg.

After missing what was supposed to be his sophomore season because of a leg injury, Blackshear has started every game but one that he's played in. He posted a career-high 31 points against Pittsburgh back in January 2018.