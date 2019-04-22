Kansas center Udoka Azubuike will be coming back for another year with the Jayhawks, the team announced Monday.

Azubuike, who was expected to be one of the country's best players in 2018-19 and the anchor of a Kansas team that was the preseason No. 1, played just nine games last season after tearing a ligament in his right wrist and getting surgery on the ailment.

With frontcourt mate Dedric Lawson likely staying in the NBA draft, the retention of Azubuike was especially important for Bill Self's squad, which is ranked 12th in SI.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for next season.

In his limited action as a junior, Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in about 20 minutes of action. He posted similar numbers in 36 games during the 2017-18 season.

Kansas lost to Auburn in the second round of the NCAA tournament this season after having its streak of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships snapped.