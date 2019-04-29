Baylor Served Fast Food at White House After National Championship

The White House also gave out fast food to Clemson's football team in January 2019 following its national championship win over Alabama. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 29, 2019

Baylor visited Donald Trump at the White House on Monday following its NCAA tournament title on April 1, receiving a now-traditional meal before meeting with the President. The Lady Bears ate Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, the same spread given to Clemson and North Dakota State's national champion football teams. 

The Lady Bears then visited with the President in the Oval Office and presented him with a No. 1 "Trump" jersey and a commemorative hat, according to KCEN's Nick Canizales. Monday marked the program's second visit to the White House this decade, previously meeting with President Obama following a national championship in 2012. 

Baylor is the first women's sports team to meet with Trump. Neither the Minnesota Lynx nor the Seattle Storm of the WNBA was invited to the White House after their league titles. 

The Lady Bears raced to the national title in 2018-19, going 37–1, 18–0 Big 12. Their lone loss came against Stanford on Dec. 15. 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message