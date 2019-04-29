Baylor visited Donald Trump at the White House on Monday following its NCAA tournament title on April 1, receiving a now-traditional meal before meeting with the President. The Lady Bears ate Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, the same spread given to Clemson and North Dakota State's national champion football teams.

Good time at the State Dining Room!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/tT8bdch3Bh — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) April 29, 2019

The Lady Bears then visited with the President in the Oval Office and presented him with a No. 1 "Trump" jersey and a commemorative hat, according to KCEN's Nick Canizales. Monday marked the program's second visit to the White House this decade, previously meeting with President Obama following a national championship in 2012.

Baylor is the first women's sports team to meet with Trump. Neither the Minnesota Lynx nor the Seattle Storm of the WNBA was invited to the White House after their league titles.

The Lady Bears raced to the national title in 2018-19, going 37–1, 18–0 Big 12. Their lone loss came against Stanford on Dec. 15.