The tradition of championship sports teams visiting the White House appears to have a new wrinkle. Just like when Clemson visited in January, President Trump served a massive spread of fast food when the North Dakota State Bison visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The options this time around included Big Macs and sandwiches from Chick-fil-A, while Clemson players also dined on Wendy’s burgers, Burger King Whoppers and Domino’s pizza.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The original plan for the visit didn’t include fast food, or any food for that matter. The players were supposed to be having lunch at the Capitol after their White House tour, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Even though it was only lunch time, it was already a long day for the Bison. They left campus for the airport at 2:45 a.m. Fargo time and aren’t expected back until 11 p.m. Monday night. They were probably happy to get to eat a little earlier than expected.