Duke Lands First Five-Star Recruit of 2020 Class With PG Jeremy Roach

Jeremy Roach is listed as the second-best point guard in the class of 2020 and the first recruit of Duke's 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 08, 2019

Duke is off to a good start with its 2020 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, five-star point guard Jeremy Roach announced he will be playing with the Blue Devils following his senior year at Paul XI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va.

Roach is a 6'2", 165-pound prospect who is listed as the No. 15 recruit in his class, according to 247Sports. Along with Duke, he was also considering Kentucky and Villanova.

Since 2014, Duke has had one of the top two recruiting classes in the nation each season. The 2019 class ranked second behind Arizona and includes Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley.

Other five-star prospects Duke is chasing for the 2020 class include Jalen Johnson, Brandon Boston Jr. and Walker Kessler.

